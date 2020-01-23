WEST GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a sexual assault in the West Meadows development in West Grove. Police say a woman was home alone when she answered the door for a man posing a contractor.
Police say the victim, who was on the phone with a relative at the time, let the suspect inside when he began physically assaulting her and she lost consciousness.
The victim’s relative heard her screaming and called 911.
Police say a suspect is a white man in his mid-50s with a heavy build and a bald head. He was wearing khaki pants and a light blue shirt with the name “Jeff’ on a nametag.
Police are urging people in the area to stay alert of any unusual activity and report anything immediately.
If you have any information, call police at 610-268-2907.
