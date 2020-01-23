By CBS3 Staff
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – A man was hit and killed by a car in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Now, police are searching for the driver.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Williamstown Road in Winslow Township.

Police say the victim was crossing the Atlantic City Expressway Bridge when he was struck.

A bus was passing by when a passenger saw the victim’s body on the side of the road and alerted the driver.

The bus driver then called police.

