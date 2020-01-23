ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Phish is finally coming back to Atlantic City. The band announced three shows on the Atlantic City beach on Aug. 14-16 as part of its 2020 Summer Tour. The shows will be the band’s first in Atlantic City in seven years.
The Atlantic City concerts will be one of two stops for Phish in the area during their tour.
Phish will play two shows at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Aug. 11-12.
Phish Summer Tour 2020 Announced: https://t.co/T7RaUvLClR pic.twitter.com/zAEocBTwJw
— Phish (@phish) January 23, 2020
Tickets for the Atlantic City shows go on sale at 12 p.m. on Feb. 7. The band is offering a ticket-request period currently on its website, ending on Feb. 3.
In the past, Phish has played at Boardwalk Hall in 2010 and 2013 and Bader Field in 2012.
Its “Fuego” album was recorded in Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 30, 2013.
You must log in to post a comment.