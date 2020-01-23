Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Bitcoin machine and took the cash box from inside. The incident happened Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., at a store on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue in the Mayfair section of the city.
Police say two men entered the store with crowbars and broke open the Bitcoin machine.
The two suspects made off with the cash box from inside the machine.
If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-686-3153.
