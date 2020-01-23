



HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — The Hackensack University Medical Center confirms that after evaluation, it was determined a patient does not have coronavirus. The New Jersey Department of Health and other officials were evaluating the patient for virus.

“After an evaluation of the patient and consulting with the State Department of Health, experts have determined the patient does not have the Wuhan Coronavirus. Due to patient privacy, we are unable to provide additional information,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital had put the building under infection control protocols as a precaution.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he received a briefing on coronavirus.

Just received a briefing from @ReadyNJ, @NJDeptofHealth, and @PANYNJ on the coronavirus. We’re prepared to take any steps necessary to protect the public health of New Jerseyans. pic.twitter.com/Th6iDnN845 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 23, 2020

There are two possible cases of coronavirus in Texas and Los Angeles. There is one confirmed case in Washington State.

Five airports across the country are screening checkpoints for passengers arriving from China.

At the moment, Philadelphia International Airport is not one of those five.

Coronavirus, which is similar to a common cold and spreads the same way, causes severe respiratory symptoms and a fever, just like the flu.