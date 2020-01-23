PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is welcoming a new leader Thursday morning. Bishop Nelson Perez, of the Diocese of Cleveland, will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput as the leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese.

The 58-year-old will be the diocese’s 14th Bishop and 10th Archbishop, and the first Hispanic man to assume the role.

I am deeply grateful to the @Pontifex for appointing me as the next archbishop of @ArchPhilly. It is with great joy tinged with a sense of sadness that I accept the appointment – joy that I will be returning to serve @ArchPhilly, sadness in that I will be leaving @DioceseofCLE. — Bishop Nelson Perez (@BishopNPerez) January 23, 2020

A press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Philadelphia Archdiocesan headquarters in Center City.

BREAKING — Archdiocese of Philadelphia has officially announced @BishopNPerez will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput. Church officials will face news cameras at a 10a press conference. Perez previously served as pastor at parishes in Lawndale & West Chester. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tV0Ic7MEsa — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 23, 2020

Bishop Perez was installed in Cleveland in September 2017. Prior to that, he served as an Auxiliary Bishop in Rockville Centre, NY.

He has extensive ties to the Philadelphia area, having studied at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, where he later taught classes in developmental psychology. He also taught psychology and religious studies courses at LaSalle University.

Bishop Perez has had numerous assignments in the Delaware Valley over the years. His very first appointment after ordination to the priesthood was Saint Ambrose Parish in Philadelphia.

Perez succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput, who announced his retirement in September just before turning 75, per church rules. Chaput has served the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for more than eight years now.

In the meantime, Archbishop Charles Chaput will serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese.

The Archbishop-elect’s mass of installation will take place on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

CBS3’s Trang Do and Joe Holden contributed to this report.