READING, Pa. (CBS) — The Berks County District Attorney’s Office says a Reading man admitted to raping a young girl a decade ago and giving her $5 to keep quiet about it. James Moore, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and other related charges.
The DA’s office says ChildLine received a report on Nov. 20 about a victim who was sexually abused about 10 years ago when she was between the ages of 4 and 7.
Officials interviewed the victim on Dec. 4 and she told them she was sexually abused by Moore.
When interviewed by detectives with the DA’s office, Moore admitted to raping the young girl and giving her $5 not to tell anyone, officials say. He told detectives he thought the victim was 7 or 8 years old at the time.
Moore was taken into custody on the 600 block of Mulberry Street in Reading on Wednesday afternoon.
He is being held at the Berks County Jail on $60,000 bail.
