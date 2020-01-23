Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The international Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance returns to Philadelphia. Their 25th anniversary show is bringing its toe-tapping performances to the Merriam Theater.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen met up two of the lead dancers at the Kimmel Center to talk about the show and of course, learn a few of those famous steps.
With that fast-footwork and Grammy award-winning music score Riverdance has danced its way across the globe.
“Riverdance is the original Irish dancing show, before Riverdance there was never a professional Irish dancer. It changed everything, it put Ireland on the map,” said dancer Jason O’Neill.
The show is running Thursday through Sunday at the Merriam Theater.
