By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kimmel Center, Local TV, Merriam Theater, philadelphia


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The international Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance returns to Philadelphia. Their 25th anniversary show is bringing its toe-tapping performances to the Merriam Theater.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen met up two of the lead dancers at the Kimmel Center to talk about the show and of course, learn a few of those famous steps.

With that fast-footwork and Grammy award-winning music score Riverdance has danced its way across the globe.

“Riverdance is the original Irish dancing show, before Riverdance there was never a professional Irish dancer. It changed everything, it put Ireland on the map,” said dancer Jason O’Neill.

Credit: CBS3

The show is running Thursday through Sunday at the Merriam Theater.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

