PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a happy homecoming for Philadelphia’s next archbishop and the new leader for the region’s Catholics is already making history. Archbishop-elect Nelson Perez will be the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the archdiocese. It’s not the first time he’s served here in Philadelphia.
Perez was the pastor of Saint William Parish in Northeast Philadelphia from 2002 to 2009.
Before that, he went to Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia where he earned an arts in theology degree in 1989. He then went on to Saint Ambrose Parish in the Northeast and later, Saint Agnes Parish in Philadelphia.
Perez also taught at LaSalle University.
Parishioners at Saint Williams couldn’t be more excited.
“I think it’s great,” Ed Emery said. “I think Father Perez was such a great pastor at our parish and he’s a great man, a great man.”
“He’s always a very good homily, very engaging and personal. He would actually walk out into the aisle and speak to you.,” Caroline Guy said.
Perez’s mass of installation will take place on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
