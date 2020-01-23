PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former state representative from West Philadelphia will spend the next three months in prison. Movita Johnson-Harrell pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing almost $500,000 from her nonprofit, Motivations Education and Consultation Associates.
After she is released, Johnson-Harrell will spend another eight-and-a-half months under house arrest.
She also has to repay all of the stolen money.
“This Philadelphia community would have been in a better place had this former public official invested MECA’s money into the people who needed the care she promised,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Instead, the community received no help as Johnson-Harrell spent MECA money on fur coats, Porsche car payments and expensive vacations for herself.”
A special election to fill her seat in the state House will be held next month.
You must log in to post a comment.