OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Despite the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, plans are full steam ahead for President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Wildwood. Eyewitness News caught up with Congressman Jeff Van Drew Thursday at an event in Ocean City.
Van Drew’s switch from Democrat to Republican after voting against impeachment sparked next week’s rally.
He says the president has a lot of support in South Jersey, as evidenced by the 100,000 people who have requested tickets for the Wildwood event.
“It just shows how South Jersey has grit and by that I mean South Jersey really does care about this,” Van Drew said. “They were so honored, people — Republicans, Democrats, Independents — really want to meet the president. It doesn’t even mean that we want to support the president or vote for him but it means that you’re honored by his presence.”
The congressman spoke at Ocean City’s Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting.
President Trump’s rally is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
