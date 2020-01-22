Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – President Donald Trump is heading to Wildwood in six days and police are meeting Wednesday to prepare for the presidential visit. The president will speak at the Wildwoods Convention Center next Tuesday.
As part of the preparations, traffic lights in the Wildwoods will return to their normal cycles starting Monday morning.
They will go back to the blinking “offseason” setting next Wednesday.
More on parking and other concerns are expected to be announced later on Wednesday.
