PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major announcement is expected on Thursday morning from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Vatican will reportedly name a successor to Archbishop Charles Chaput.
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese declined to comment when reached Wednesday evening.
BREAKING: Regarding reports that the successor of Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic Archbishop will be named by the Vatican tomorrow, multiple sources confirm a morning press conference has been scheduled. A spokesman for the Archdiocese would not confirm the topic. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 23, 2020
Multiple sources confirm a news conference has been scheduled for the morning.
Roman Catholic Church Expert and South Philadelphia native Rocco Palmo is reporting Bishop Nelson Perez, of the Diocese of Cleveland, will be appointed to succeed Chaput, who, per church policy, was mandated to submit his retirement when he turned 75 in September.
