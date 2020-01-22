PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major announcement is expected on Thursday morning from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Multiple sources in the Archdiocese confirm that Bishop Nelson Perez, of the Diocese of Cleveland, will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput as the leader of the Philadelphia Archdiocese.
The official announcement will be made by Vatican communications at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
A press conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Philadelphia Archdiocesan headquarters in Center City, sources confirm.
Sources say the news is welcome, as Perez was pastor of a handful of parishes and was very well regarded. He was stationed at Saint Agnes Parish in West Chester and Saint William, in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia, among other places.
Perez attended and graduated from Saint Charles Seminary. Sources say there hasn’t ever been a local Philly priest to rise to the position of Philadelphia Archbishop. They’ve always been assigned from elsewhere.
