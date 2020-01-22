Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you normally take a SEPTA trolley to get around, you may have to take the bus instead for a while. Starting this Sunday, SEPTA will operate buses instead of trolleys for the entire length of Route 15 in Philadelphia.
SEPTA is making the temporary change because of two upcoming construction projects on Girard Avenue.
It will also perform maintenance on its fleet of trolleys.
Buses will follow regularly posted schedules for Route 15.
The switch is expected to last through 2021.
