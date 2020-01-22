STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Penn State fraternity has been suspended while police are investigating a reported sexual assault. The report says the victim is a student who was allegedly assaulted by four fraternity members at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house on Jan. 15.

A spokesperson for the fraternity says they are cooperating with the police investigation.

Penn State said Wednesday that its office of student contact has placed the fraternity’s Phi Sigma Delta Sigma chapter on interim suspension while the university and State College police investigate. During the suspension, the fraternity will be barred from recruiting members, hosting social events and participating in university functions.

“State College Police are investigating this reported criminal matter. As Penn State always does when it receives allegations of this nature involving students, the University’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response is also investigating,” Penn State Office of Strategic Communications Associate Vice President Rachel A. Pell said. “Other appropriate offices have been notified and are involved in contacting fraternity leadership and the national organization for this fraternity to seek more information, as further action is contemplated. Penn State is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. Anyone with information about this alleged assault is urged to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.”

Penn State said Alpha Epsilon Pi’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation. Jonathan Pierce, former national fraternity president and current International Fraternity spokesman, confirmed Wednesday that the organization is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“Obviously, the alleged incident is absolutely antithetical to our fraternity’s ideals and values,” he said. “We will provide more comment upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

A message was also sent to the fraternity’s local chapter seeking comment.

Authorities have not named any suspects.

