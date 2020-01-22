CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the attempted luring of a 12-year-old girl in Concord Township after she got off a school bus. Police say the incident happened on Rebeccas Lane, near Thornton Road, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the suspect pulled his vehicle up near the young girl after she got off the school bus and showed her a sexually explicit video on his phone. Police say the man then asked the victim if she would engage in sexual acts with him.
The girl was able to get home safely and police were contacted.
The Garnet Valley School District informed the school community about the incident.
“We are working in conjunction with the state police and are fully investigating the issue. All of our drivers are on heightened alert, and we ask that families reinforce their safety rules and expected behaviors with children this evening,” Garnet Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian man in his mid to late 40s, with short black hair, baseball cap and beard. He was driving a white or cream-colored sedan. The vehicle’s make or model is not known.
Anyone with information about his incident can contact police at 484-840-1000.
