Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia was vandalized with a swastika on MLK Day. Police say a woman found the hate symbol on her car around 3 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of Brookview Road.
Disturbed to report on @MLKDay #MLKDay2020 @PhillyPolice @PPD08Dist responded hate crime 3400 Brookview woman's vehicle was defaced with swastika. NEDD investigating @PPDAltoviseLove @PPDNickTees will provide victim support with @HRCGreaterPhila @ADLPhiladelphia #NOPLACEFORHATE
— Joe Sullivan (@PPDJoeSullivan) January 20, 2020
The incident remains under investigation.
So far, there have been no arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.