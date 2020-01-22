  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia was vandalized with a swastika on MLK Day. Police say a woman found the hate symbol on her car around 3 p.m. Monday on the 3400 block of Brookview Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

So far, there have been no arrests.

