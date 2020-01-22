The Philly Goat Project Wants People To Come Hang Out With Their GoatsThe goats of the Philly Goat Project are loving, caring animals and can be helpful in a number of ways.

Jurassic World Live Tour Bringing 7 Dinosaur Species To Wells Fargo Center For Action-Packed WeekendThe Jurassic World Live Tour places your family in the middle of a blood-rushing adventure.

Aqua Vida Finds Winter Home For Floating Yoga Classes At Level 28 In University CityFloating yoga is making a splash and this special class comes with a view.

Philadelphia's Biggest New Year's Eve Attraction Adding New Features To Firework ShowsWe all know Philadelphia knows how to throw a party.

Historic Houses In Fairmount Park Decked Out For HolidaysAnd starting Thursday, visitors can tour the six homes as part of A Very Philly Christmas.

Free Library Of Philadelphia New 'Experience Pass' Gives Adults Free Access To Attractions, MuseumsHaving a Philadelphia Library Card now comes with a handful of benefits for adults -- including tickets to the Mayor's Box at the Wells Fargo Center.