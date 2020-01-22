Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Police say five people, including four children, were injured in a crash involving a school bus in New Castle County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Bear Corbitt and Red Lion Roads, just before 3:30 p.m.
Delaware State Police say a school bus collided with another vehicle.
Four children on the bus are being treated for minor injuries, according to police.
A woman who was driving the other vehicle also sustained minor injuries.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
