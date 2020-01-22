Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man was shot on Kelly Drive, one of Philadelphia’s busiest roads, on Wednesday night. Police say the victim was driving westbound just before 8 p.m. when the bullet struck him in his left side.
He drove to 22nd Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway and flagged down help. He is currently in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.
A woman riding in the passenger seat was not hurt.
The car was found riddled with bullets. Seven shots were fired, according to police.
Police believe the vehicle was targeted.
No arrests have been made.
