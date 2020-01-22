Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a home in West Philadelphia Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 6000 block of Locust Street just before 8 p.m. in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.
Police say the victim was shot once in the chest by a known doer. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.
Police say an arrest has been made. There is no word on what led to the shooting.
The shooting is at least the 32nd homicide in Philadelphia in 2020.
