



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in a Target parking lot in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city. Daykwan Carter, 25, was found shot in the head inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee on Tuesday evening.

The shooting may have been an attempted robbery or a drug deal gone bad. It happened in the parking lot of the Target at City Avenue and Monument Road.

Police say they’re in the early stages of their investigation as detectives are taking a closer look at security cameras pointing to the parking lot.

Officers were called to the Target just before 9 p.m. after a witness heard gunfire. The witness then saw a man in a white Jeep lose control and crash into two parked cars.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, ages 31 and 23, were critically wounded in the shooting.

“It’s absolutely dangerous. The fact that there weren’t more people who were injured, we’re very, very fortunate,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “The fact that someone would either want something bad enough or want to protect something bad enough to open fire in a parking lot is absolutely frightening.”

Police also recovered two large bags of marijuana inside that SUV and two handguns. They believe the shooting happened after a drug deal went wrong.

No arrests have been made.

