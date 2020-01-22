



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a drug deal led to a deadly shooting Tuesday night at the Target on City Avenue in Wynnefield Heights. One man, 25-year-old Daykwan Carter, was killed and two others were injured.

The shooting has many people feeling uneasy and calling for action.

“My grandkids love Target. That could’ve been a disaster had anyone’s grandchildren been in a crossfire of those idiots,” Philadelphia City Councilman Curtis Jones said.

Jones represents the area surrounding the Target on City Avenue.

“We can’t wait. We’re losing generations of folk, both the victims and the perpetrator. The victim goes to the morgue and the perpetrator goes away for life,” Jones said.

“It hit the city hard because it was on City Avenue, a place where nobody thought this would’ve happened. But the simple reality is that it happens all over the city,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

Clarke says the council will be moving forward with legal steps to enhance local gun laws in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s office says he will introduce legislation enabling the city to examine the effects of gun violence on victims.

Clarke says they must act now.

“I hate to sound desperate but in a lot of these neighborhoods, that’s what people feel. They’re desperate. They’re desperate for relief,” Clarke said.

Danielle Outlaw, the city’s incoming police commissioner, will take over the department in February.

Jones says he looks forward to speaking with her to offer some possible solutions.

“She’s got to hit the ground running. As you see we’re in 22 days, 31st murder. It’s not going to slow down because she arrived,” Jones said.

“It’s time for everybody to be on deck full time, 24/7 and do what we need to do,” Clarke said.

There have already been 31 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, which is 82% higher than this time last year.