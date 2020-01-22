READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Federal authorities have announced more charges in an investigation of what they call a violent drug gang that engaged in sex trafficking, attempted murder and murder in Berks County. U.S. Attorney William McSwain said the racketeering conspiracy and other charges against 13 people stem from a years-long investigation into a gang called “The Sevens” that primarily operated from a Reading boarding house from December 2017 to March.

“The allegations here against the Sevens gang describe a level of depravity that is hard to imagine,” said McSwain. “We have stopped this violence and the Sevens gang will no longer menace the streets of Reading.”

The charged individuals are:

Shaquile W. Newson, a/k/a “Raw,” a/k/a “San,” 26;

Alexander M. Malave, a/k/a “Buju,” a/k/a “Ace,” 28;

Karvarise E. Person, a/k/a “Crazy K,” a/k/a “Killa,” a/k/a “K,” 30;

Fatiema S. Bivens, 28;

Isaiah Rowe, a/k/a “Izzy,” 21;

James Goode, a/k/a “Jamil,” 44;

Yojang Torres-Rosario, a/k/a “Domi,” 26;

Richard Poulson, a/k/a “ATL,” 26;

Jessica Lopez, a/k/a “Mother of the Sevens,” 39;

Ryan Nunez, 23;

Tyashia Monroe, a/k/a “Little Baby,” 19;

Wendy Espada, 28; and

Michael Diaz-Walker, a/k/a “Big Mike,” 32.

The indictment lists 15 victims of sex trafficking and violent crime, two of them minors. Authorities allege one victim was killed and others were shot, assaulted with a baton, stabbed, or hit with a hammer. They allege one victim was “forced to have a sexual encounter with a gun held to her head.”

“The Sevens gang not only operated a sex trafficking ring involving minors, but also allegedly perpetrated crimes of drug trafficking, assaults, robberies, and even homicides,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge William Walker. “These horrific crimes were taking place in our own backyard. Thanks to HSI’s close partnership with the Reading Police Department and our law enforcement colleagues in the area, we were able to track down these violent criminals, and most importantly, put a stop to an illicit operation that would have undoubtedly resulted in more innocent victims.”

The charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, and various violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Authorities last year announced a drug-trafficking and weapons indictment of eight alleged high-level gang members they alleged were responsible for as many as eight homicides.

The investigation was conducted by the federal Homeland Security department and Reading police.

