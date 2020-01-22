



SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — You can now live like the chairman of the board. Items from Frank Sinatra’s “Chairman Suite” in Atlantic City are on the auction block.

If you’ve ever imagined living the lavish life of a super celebrity like Sinatra, a little piece of the dream could soon become a reality.

“You actually have a chance as the public to own something that Frank Sinatra sat on or slept on,” S&S Auction Marketing Manager David Berenblit said.

S&S Auction in Swedesboro recently purchased the contents of Sinatra’s executive suite at the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. And this Sunday, it’s all up for sale.

Some of the items were surely used by Sinatra to entertain his famous friends. Others, like a marble commode with a gold seat, are flush with Hollywood opulence.

“These commodes would probably have somewhere around $20 to $30-thousand dollars when they were new,” Berenblit said.

At casino mogul Steve Wynn’s direction, items from around the world furnished by Sinatra’s enormous 1980s suite.

Some items can be had for a few hundred dollars or less. Others like a Ferdinand Berthoud clock could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The clock is ornamented in bronze with an ebony case,” Berenblit said.

Whether it’s “Fly Me To the Moon,” or any of your favorite Frank Sinatra songs, if you want to play like Old Blue Eyes, now’s your chance to own his piano.

Dominick Amaradio, along with his father and grandfather, are three generations in the high-end auction business. This is one of their favorite collections.

“The pieces that we acquired are very awesome,” Amaradio said.

Check it out for yourself at a preview Friday before Sunday’s auction.