By CBS3 Staff
Delaware County news

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County deputy sheriff is recovering after he was attacked by a dog. Authorities say 48-year-old Deputy Sheriff Patrick Toner suffered a significant bite wound to his right hand while serving a warrant in Darby on Monday night.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Toner and two other sheriff deputies were serving a warrant to an individual for a probation violation when the incident happened. Toner covered the back of the house while the two other officers made contact with the person at the front door.

Authorities say a large Cane Corso-Bull Mastiff mix exited the house from the back door and attacked Toner, biting him in his right hand.

Toner was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for treatment and then transferred to Penn-Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment.

