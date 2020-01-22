Comments
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — The manager of a Wendy’s in Cheltenham is under arrest for shooting a teenager after a fight at the restaurant. Police released surveillance video of the brawl last Friday between the customers and employees.
One of the teens later flagged down two Philadelphia police officers, saying he was shot in the shoulder at the restaurant. The teen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Police say an investigation revealed the manager — 29-year-old Rico Drayton — fired the gun as the teens fled.
Drayton was taken into custody.
Authorities say he is a convicted felon and not permitted to have a gun.
Drayton was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $95,000 cash bail.
