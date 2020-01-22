Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident is causing major traffic problems on I-95 northbound during Wednesday evening rush-hour. Only one lane is getting by, causing backups for people trying to get to the airport or just home from work.
Serious CRASH on I-95 North at Broad Street has only one lane squeezing by. Delays are pouring back to the Blue Route. Also, I-95 NB off-ramp to Broad is CLOSED for investigation. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QFFtlUiO9w
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) January 22, 2020
It’s taking two hours to get from Interstate 476 to the Vine Street Expressway.
If you can, take a detour.
You must log in to post a comment.