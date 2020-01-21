  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsauken news

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Emergency crews rescued a pedestrian who was trapped under a New Jersey Transit River Line train. Officials say the person was struck by a train at the 36th Street Station in Pennsauken, Tuesday morning.

Officials say the person was transported to the hospital and is conscious.

River Line service is currently suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center at 36th Street Station.

 

No further information has been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

 

