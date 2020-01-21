PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Emergency crews rescued a pedestrian who was trapped under a New Jersey Transit River Line train. Officials say the person was struck by a train at the 36th Street Station in Pennsauken, Tuesday morning.
Officials say the person was transported to the hospital and is conscious.
River Line service is currently suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and Pennsauken Transit Center at 36th Street Station.
UPDATE: #CHOPPER3 showing the scene at the 36th Street Station in #Pennsauken. A ton of emergency crews. River Line service remains suspended. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/rr4J1R60yf pic.twitter.com/EJ5HsBXSzz
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) January 21, 2020
No further information has been released.
