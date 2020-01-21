PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect was caught on surveillance pointing a handgun at an employee during an armed robbery at a Feltonville Dunkin’ Donuts over the weekend, Philadelphia police say. The robbery happened at the Dunkin’ Donuts on the 5000 block of West Rising Sun Avenue on Jan. 19, around 5:30 a.m.
Police say a man entered the store and approached the counter taking loose change from the tip jar. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded the employee open the cash drawer.
After the employee opened the register, the suspect grabbed an unknown amount of money and walked out of the store. He was last seen going towards the 4900 block of A Street.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3243.
