PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say one man was killed and two others were wounded in a triple shooting in the parking lot of a Target store in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights section Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting happened at the Target on the 4000 block of Monument Road just before 9 p.m.

Police say a man in an SUV was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two men in another SUV were shot — a 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the shoulder. Both men were transported to Lankenau Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

“What it looks like, preliminarily, is that it was some type of drug robbery or drug deal that went bad,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Police say no arrests have been made but two guns and two large bags of marijuana were found at the scene.

Police also believe a fourth person connected to the incident may have left the scene.

“Based on the location of where a gun was found, we think that someone else had left the scene,” Coulter said.

Police say approximately eight shots were fired.

“He was driving, I’m thinking he got shot while he was driving. That’s what made him crash,” witness Joshua Spady said. “And then he jumped out of the car. He was holding his arm, his arm was bleeding — and then he got to the Target, there was cops already here and they threw him in the paddywagon and drove off.”

Police say two officers were already at the scene, investigating a possible shoplifting case, when the two shooting victims walked into the store. They were then rushed to the hospital.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.