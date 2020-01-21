PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say one man was killed and two others were wounded in a triple shooting in the parking lot of a Target store in West Philadelphia Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting happened at the Target on the 4000 block of Monument Road just before 9 p.m.
Police say a man in an SUV was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say two men in another SUV were shot — a 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the shoulder. Both men were transported to Lankenau Medical Center and are in stable condition.
Police say no arrests have been made but two guns and four large bags of drugs were recovered at the scene.
A witness at the scene tells Eyewitness News he heard between seven and 10 shots.
CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.
