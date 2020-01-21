PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect wanted in a convenience store robbery in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials say a man entered the 74th Ave. Convenience Store, located at 1951 74th Ave., and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at employees demanding cigarettes and money.
The suspect reportedly went behind the counter and took an undetermined amount of money from the cash register, grabbed a bottle of bleach and tossed it on the surveillance camera at the counter area before exiting the store.
The suspect was last seen on 74th Avenue heading towards 20th Street on foot.
No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as an African American man with a thin build and medium complexion, wearing a gray pullover hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored cargo-style pants, black sneakers and a dark-colored ski mask over the lower portion of his face. He also had an unknown tattoo showing on his right wrist up to his forearm.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
