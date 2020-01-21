BREAKING:Body Of 43-Year-Old Man Found Wrapped In Blanket In Trunk Of Burning Vehicle In South Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some passengers at the Philadelphia International Airport will see a new security screening starting Tuesday. The airport is testing a new program to scan the faces of passengers leaving the airport on some international flights.

Only a few flights on American Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways are affected.

The screening will happen when you present your boarding pass at the gate, not in the main security line.

Then passengers’ faces will be checked against pictures that Customs and Border Protection already has on file.

Passengers are allowed to opt out of the screening.

