PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new building is coming to Center City, Philadelphia. We are getting a first look at the new office tower that will be located at 2222 Market St.
The 19-story building will be the first non-Comcast related commercial office building built in more than 20 years.
“It has been a fantastic experience collaborating on 2222 Market with Morgan Lewis, which, like Parkway, has strong roots here in Philadelphia,” said Parkway CEO Robert Zuritsky. “Additionally, we recognize this project would not have been made possible without the support of the neighborhood, CCRA, and City Council as represented by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson. Parkway is honored by the opportunity to continue to contribute to the city’s vibrant Central Business District.”
The building will serve as the new office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, a Philadelphia-founded law firm.
