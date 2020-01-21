



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you always wanted to see dinosaurs in real life? Well, now is your chance. The Jurassic World Live Tour places your family in the middle of a blood-rushing adventure.

The live tour features seven different species of dinosaurs including Raptors, Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops and even a 2-year-old baby Stegosaurus — who happened to drop by the CBS3 studio.

Paleo Veterinarian John Palmeri says Jurassic World Live is nothing like a museum exhibit, the dinosaurs are very active and rambunctious. The whole show is full of the action you see in the films, but now there is no screen between you and the dinosaurs.

The storyline takes place between Jurassic World and Jurassic Kingdom, bringing a new and original story.

“It comes from the same folks who brought you Marvel Universe Live, Disney On Ice, so they’re known for their traveling shows and an arena is the only place we can bring all the action and the tail swings,” Palmeri said.

Begin the year with a ROAR! #JurassicWorldLiveTour coming to a city near you: https://t.co/jX06niVZd7 pic.twitter.com/2igmOpwCFR — Jurassic World Live Tour (@jwlivetour) January 14, 2020

The Jurassic Park Live Tour will be in Philadelphia from Feb. 14 through 17. Click here to purchase tickets.

