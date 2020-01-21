DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators in Bucks County announced they’ve cracked a 15-year-old murder case that had gone cold. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 36-year-old Daman Smoot in the 2004 disappearance and murder of his roommate, 26-year-old Adam Brundage.
Court documents show Daman Smoot, the victim’s roommate at the time, is now charged with Brundage’s murder, after beating him with a bat during an argument. Smoot then buried the body in a quarry where Smoot worked. The remains have since be recovered pic.twitter.com/fNihStuFFv
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 21, 2020
Smoot was arraigned Tuesday morning in New Britain after police charged him with killing Brundage.
Authorities say Brundage, a father of two, was last seen in October 2004 after a fight broke out between him and Smoot.
Smoot is accused of beating Brundage to death with a bat and burying his body in a quarry.
The @BucksDa says Smoot confessed to the crime and will be sentenced to 20-40 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/ST9PbnfQsc
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 21, 2020
Fifteen years later, investigators announced they found their killer after the Quakertown Police Department reopened the case last year.
“Adam was buried at the quarry. He never had a funeral. He didn’t have a grave marker. No epitaph. Just a tomb and a rock for 15 years. I’m very, very proud and pleased to say he will now be returned to his family for proper burial,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
Weintraub also said Smoot plans to plead to third-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison.
