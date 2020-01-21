



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A Northeast Philadelphia woman admits to posing as a fake immigration attorney in a scheme to scam undocumented immigrants. Ana Molina admitted in federal court on Tuesday to ripping off immigrants who were trying to become United States citizens.

Molina, 56, left the federal courthouse Tuesday afternoon saying nothing.

Federal prosecutors argued she ran an immigration services business that turned out to be part of a charade.

“Ana Molina plead guilty to defrauding people who were looking for permanent resident status in the United States,” prosecutor Anita Eve said.

Molina’s storefront called Molina Multilegal Services is set up on Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Federal investigators say Molina posed as an attorney and offered bogus legal advice to vulnerable clients who were trying to change their undocumented status.

“They’re immigrants and I don’t know what their legal knowledge is. So I don’t know whether they knew what she was doing was legal or not. But I know they placed their trust in her,” Eve said.

In all, prosecutors believe Molina ripped off at least seven victims out of $11,000. She now faces anywhere from two years to 148 years in federal prison.

“She’s got to face the consequences of her actions,” Eve said.

Molina is expected to pay the $11,000 back in restitution and she is set to be sentenced in April.