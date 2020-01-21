SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) — Former Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended by the American Hockey League for using a racial slur during a game on Martin Luther King Day. Manning has been suspended five games and was assessed a game misconduct penalty for directing the slur at an opponent during Monday night’s game.
“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” Manning said in a statement
. “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.
“To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”
Manning, who played for the Flyers from 2011 to 2018, now plays for the Bakersfield Condors, the minor league affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.
