By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) — Former Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended by the American Hockey League for using a racial slur during a game on Martin Luther King Day. Manning has been suspended five games and was assessed a game misconduct penalty for directing the slur at an opponent during Monday night’s game.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” Manning said in a statement. “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.

“To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”

Manning, who played for the Flyers from 2011 to 2018, now plays for the Bakersfield Condors, the minor league affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

