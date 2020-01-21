PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have charged four people in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found inside a trash bin in the city’s Olney neighborhood. On Friday, officials charged 19-year-old Zahmir Mason, 24-year-old Lashawana Dantzler and 19-year-old Jordan Oliver-Williams with murder, criminal conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and other related charges in the murder of 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro.
Eighteen-year-old Zamir Burton was charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and other related charges for his involvement in Cheeseboro’s murder.
Authorities found Cheeseboro’s body inside a trash bin on the 600 block of West Rockland Street last Tuesday after receiving a tip about the murder which occurred at a different location.
Police sources told CBS3 a teen girl believed to be Cheeseboro’s ex-girlfriend told school officials about the body. They say she lured the victim to the area on Dec. 26, where her current boyfriend and a friend killed him, sources say.
According to police, Cheeseboro was thrown over the side of a bridge and found about 30 feet below.
