ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man will be spending the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. Nahquil Lovest pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the July 2019 shooting death of Naimah Bell.
Naimah was shot and killed inside a vacated apartment in July 2019.
Investigators say six people, most believed to be teenagers, were hanging out and playing with a handgun.
Authorities say Lovest took some, but not all of the bullets out and pointed the gun at Bell and pulled the trigger.
“The reality is that there is no amount of time the defendant can serve that will bring Na’imah back to life. The defendant’s reckless handling of a firearm robbed Na’imah and her family of all of her potential. Now, two lives have been lost, which leaves us all wondering about who they could have developed into,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement.
You must log in to post a comment.