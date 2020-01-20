Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what can you do for others?” The 16th District Philadelphia Police officers took that question to heart.
So with the support of other local businesses, they hosted a free Martin Luther King Jr. Day event offering a few life-enhancing services for the Mantua community in the James L. Wright Recreation Center.
Because isn’t life just a little better when we’re together?
“This is the perfect example of what a King Day of Service should be,” one woman said. “This is public service, this is serving one another. This is interacting with one another at its best.”
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.
