PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan 17. Authorities say he presented a demand note to a teller at the Santander Bank located at 1616 Walnut Street.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene.
Officials are describing the suspect as a black male between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5 with a medium to heavy build, full beard and mustache.
During the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and dark sunglasses.
Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.
