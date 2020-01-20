By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another week, another award for a Philadelphia 76ers player. Ben Simmons has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

Simmons led the team to a 3-1 record last week, averaging 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Simmons registered a double-double in three of the four games.

This is the second straight week a Sixer has won the award after Josh Richardson earned the honor on Jan. 13.

The last time the 76ers were awarded back-to-back Player of the Week honors was the 2002-03 season when Hall of Famer Allen Iverson earned the honor in consecutive weeks.

Simmons currently leads the NBA in steals with 88, steals per game — averaging 2.1 per game — and loose balls recovered with 77, and is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

