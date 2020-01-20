By CBS3 Staff
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Happy Birthday, Sesame Place! Sesame Place is celebrating its 40th birthday in a big way.

The park has announced a sale on 2020 season passes and announced a brand new ride– Big Bird’s Tour Bus.

The park also added a new soft play area called Slimey’s Square and a new eatery named ABC Eats.

Visitors can take part in the celebration all season long as the park will be decorated with bright balloons and garland, an enormous, inflatable birthday cake, new birthday photo ops and oversized candles.

There will also be a parade dedicated to the park’s birthday that will feature festive birthday floats, colorful birthday decor, sparkly cupcakes and an original birthday song.

