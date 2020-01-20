LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Happy Birthday, Sesame Place! Sesame Place is celebrating its 40th birthday in a big way.
Our 40th Birthday Celebration Sale starts NOW! From January 20 – 26, save up to $40 on 2020 Season Passes, PLUS, receive a one-time Magic Queue for our ALL-NEW family-friendly ride, Big Bird’s Tour Bus. Don’t miss out! Learn More: https://t.co/Ze1Xfoz6u9 pic.twitter.com/buzX6UWE4U
— Sesame Place Philadelphia (@SesamePlace) January 20, 2020
The park has announced a sale on 2020 season passes and announced a brand new ride– Big Bird’s Tour Bus.
The park also added a new soft play area called Slimey’s Square and a new eatery named ABC Eats.
Visitors can take part in the celebration all season long as the park will be decorated with bright balloons and garland, an enormous, inflatable birthday cake, new birthday photo ops and oversized candles.
There will also be a parade dedicated to the park’s birthday that will feature festive birthday floats, colorful birthday decor, sparkly cupcakes and an original birthday song.
