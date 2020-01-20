PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is just over two weeks away and the rumors are beginning to swirl. According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose.
The 2011 NBA MVP is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting just over 50% from the field so far this season.
He would solve a major scoring need for the Sixers, who currently are getting an average of 10.5 points per game between backup guards Raul Neto and Trey Burke.
The 31-year-old has battled back from a series of knee injuries and is currently fourth among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting.
According to Haynes’ report, Rose is happy with the Pistons and is not looking to be traded.
But the Pistons, who have suffered a number of injuries, could be looking to retool their team and take on assets, such as draft picks or even expiring contracts in a trade for Rose, who is under contract through next season.
The ball is now in general manager Elton Brand’s court to pull off yet another deal in hopes of putting the Sixers in a position to make a deep playoff run.
You must log in to post a comment.