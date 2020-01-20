Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects who were caught on surveillance video attacking a 14-year-old boy in broad daylight. The incident happened on Jan. 10 around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Rockland Street in Feltonville.
Surveillance video shows four males punching the victim, knocking him to the ground, and then kicking him before fleeing with his black Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone.
The victim was treated at Temple University Hospital.
If you have any information on this incident contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3243.
