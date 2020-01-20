



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors and business owners in North Philadelphia say they don’t feel safe after a teenager was attacked, and it was all caught on camera. Now police are asking for the public’s help finding the group responsible.

The 14-year-old victim was punched, kicked and robbed in broad daylight.

First came a quick right hook, then a volley of strikes before a second suspect jumped in.

The quick and violent attack happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in broad daylight.

“We don’t feel safe,” a North Philadelphia barber said.

At the corner of Rockland and C Streets in North Philadelphia, a barber who did not want his identity known, says he is concerned about his wellbeing.

“That happened to him outside so they can do the same here inside,” he said.

Police say the two suspects, who appear to be in their teens, got away with the 14-year-old victim’s cellphone.

And it’s not the first incident to happen at this corner.

Four days prior to the attack, on Jan. 6, someone stole a white Acura sedan. Police have not connected the car theft to the assault and robbery.

Neighbors with young families say the senseless theft and beatdown is upsetting and has no place in their community.

“It’s saddening. It’s saddening just to see that,” one woman said.

“The main problem is parents not taking care of their kids,” one man said.

Neighbors are hoping someone knows who the two suspects are so police can quickly make an arrest.

“Things are getting out of control right now,” the barber said.

Police say the victim did not suffer serious injuries.

If you have any information on this incident contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3243.