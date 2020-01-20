  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been rushed to the hospital as gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. According to police, gunfire erupted at 7th and Courtland Streets in the city’s Hunting Park section around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left leg and a second man believed to be between 25 to 30 years old was shot twice in the groin.

Both victims have been rushed to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as police investigate.

Comments