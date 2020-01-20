Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been rushed to the hospital as gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. According to police, gunfire erupted at 7th and Courtland Streets in the city’s Hunting Park section around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his left leg and a second man believed to be between 25 to 30 years old was shot twice in the groin.
Both victims have been rushed to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made as police investigate.
