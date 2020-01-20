Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is taking legal action against the city’s school district over asbestos found in some schools. One of them is McClure Elementary in Hunting Park, which is now closed.
The school reopened last Wednesday after it was shut down for asbestos cleanup. It closed again after new tests Thursday night found elevated levels.
At a rally last Friday, parents and teachers told Eyewitness News they can’t trust the district anymore.
The teachers’ union claims the district violated a best practices agreement for cleanup and testing.
The school district says the union agreed to the protocol.
